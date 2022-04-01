's son Babil Khan will soon be making his acting debut in his upcoming film Qala which also stars Bulbbul, directed by directed by Anvitaa Dutt, and produced by and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. While Babil has been quite vocal after his father's death, he has now admitted that nepotism exists in Bollywood. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 celebs whose properties went to charity after their demise

"Pressure in itself is a privilege. The expectations from me are markers of my privilege. Either you can beat yourself up and feel guilty about it or accept it with humility and harness it into your work. I've ­chosen the latter. I'm grateful for the opportunities that I know others won't get as easily as I have. If I can't use my privilege and justify it through my craft, it'd be such a waste," Babil told GQ.

During the same interview, Babil also revealed that his late father never credited his mother Sutapa Sikdar, who sacrificed her acting career to raise him and his younger brother Ayaan and so that Irrfan's career doesn't take a toll. "And let me tell you, she's a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must've killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He'd be nothing without her. He'd be nothing without her. And I don't think she gets enough ­credit. Not even from Baba. It was only after his sickness that he acknowledged the scale of her contribution towards his success," he said.

While Babil understands that he will always be compared to his father, he recalled Irrfan's words when the latter reacted to his acting ambitions, "You're screwed. I'm really good at what I do. You'll have to be very, very good at this."

Last year, Babil received his graduate degree from the University of Westminster, London, despite having dropped out of college. Earlier, he had announced in an Instagram post that he is choosing to not continue his studies further in a bid to pursue acting.