Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals he inherited a lake from his dad; shares what he plans to do with the asset

Irrfan Khan's Babil is turning out to be as fascinating as his father. Not only does he have his late dad's deep love for cinema, he is also a nature lover. We know that Irrfan Khan owned a farmhouse in Igatpuri where he grew a lot of trees. In fact, he liked to plant trees wherever he went. Now, Irrfan Khan's son Babil revealed that his father left him a lake as an inheritance. That is quite a gift from a father to a son. Well, Babil Khan had shared a picture and filmmaker Tushar Tyagi asked him about it. He said the got it as inheritance from his dad, and planned to breed endangered species of fish in the lake. He replied, "Guess what? I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here (sic)."

Babil Khan who quit his studies for a movie career seems to be impressing many. He was shooting in Gangtok, Sikkim with Isha Sharvani. He shared a video where we could see his mom Sutapa Sikdar bargaining with a shoe shop owner. Like his dad, Sutapa is also deeply into environment conservation.

Babil Khan's debut project is Qala with Tripti Dimri. Work has resumed on it from June 2021 after the lockdown was eased. The film is being made by Clean Slate Films, which is Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's banner. Anvita Dutt who directed Bulbul is at the helm of things. The young man also spoke about how he considers Pataal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat as his mentor.