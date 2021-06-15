Is Aamir Khan playing Viswanathan Anand in the biopic of the five-time World Chess Champion? The actor spills the beans

The megastar of Bollywood, , who is known for perfectionism in his roles, has played role of real characters like Mangal Pandey and Mahavir Singh Phogat on the silver screens. In fact, when the five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand was asked, which actor he wants to see playing him in his biopic, he took AK's name. Now Aamir Khan spoke about it in an online conference and said, "It would be not only an honour to play Vishy, but it would be highly exciting to get into his mind. When I play a character, I try to understand a person’s mind, and Vishy is a real person; I would obviously spend a lot of time with him to understand how his mind works. And I would understand from his wife and family how his mind works, and then hopefully, I will surprise Vishy when I play him on-screen. If and when that happens, and I would look forward to it.” Also Read - 20 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan expresses gratitude to fans for their support with a Laal Singh Chaddha touch – watch video

Post Aamir Khan's reply, Anand said, “I promise I wouldn’t put you in that situation where you would have to gain weight for your role." Well, it would be a treat to see Aamir Khan as Viswanathan Anand. Also Read - 20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan opens up on the sports drama failing to bag the Oscars

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadda alongside and Mona Singh. Talking about the film, we all know that it is a remake of ' . The latter was based on a 1986's novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The movie received several accolades and was the biggest hit of that year. Forrest Gump swept the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Hanks was applauded for his performance with the Best Actor Oscar award. The movie also performed well at the Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards, and Young Artist Awards. It is written by popular actor and directed by helmer Advait Chandan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend of 2021. Also Read - 20 years of Lagaan and Gadar: Anil Sharma revisits how the entire country turned into a CRAZY FESTIVAL; says 'Nowadays people are afraid to clash' [EXCLUSIVE]