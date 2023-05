who has been largely away from the public eye after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha was seen at the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3. The Punjabi film stars , Gurpreet Ghugi and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. hosted the evening. Aamir Khan looked in great spirits all through the evening. He also did the Bhangra. It seems Aamir Khan told Kapil Sharma that he was his biggest fan. He said he watches almost every day. This left the comedian rather happy. Aamir Khan was in the same look as his movie Mangal Pandey. Also Read - When Aamir Khan opened up on pay disparity in Bollywood, ‘Heroines work hard, so do cameraman’

Aamir Khan fans want to know when he will return to films. He told the media that he would do a movie when he felt he is emotionally ready for the same. The actor suffered a blow with Laal Singh Chaddha. It was said that he is planning a sabbatical to reassess the situation. The superstar told everyone that he is busy spending time with his kids. He said he was enjoying his time with them. Well, this is so similar to what did after the debacle of Zero. He decided to be home and focused on his family. In his case, the break got extended due to the pandemic. Also Read - Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan takes an auto ride in Mumbai; fans love her simplicity!

Aamir Khan was supposed to be on Campeones, which is a human drama with the backdrop of sports. It looks like he has decided to step back from the film. and are the two actors who are in reckoning to do the movie. It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and had a meeting at Galaxy Apartments. The trio spent some quality time till 4 am. There, they also advised Aamir Khan to put the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha behind and pick up a good project. Also Read - Campeones: Not Salman Khan but Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Aamir Khan's next sports drama?

It seems Aamir Khan told the two to come with him on a holiday in Europe or the US to recharge their batteries. He feels at their age they should not be overburdened with work. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are now working on Tiger 3. The Pathaan star has a kickass cameo in Salman Khan's movie as per media reports.