Rumours are part and parcel of the entertainment industry. And popular actor Abhishek Bachchan has also fallen prey to unusual rumours now. That of he is entering politics. Yes, that's right and the rumour is going wild really. Bollywood and rumours have a long-standing relationship. While some rumours eventually turn out to be true, some are debunked right away and some die a slow death. Abhishek Bachchan has taken the second route and reacted to the rumours of him entering politics.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of entering politics

What led to the rumour, we can't say but Abhishek Bachchan was reached out by an entertainment news portal reading the same. You see, Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan is into politics and she is a member of parliament since 2004. It seems the rumours started floating in connection to his mother being into politics. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan was also a politician but he left it. However, Abhishek denied the rumours right away.

As per a report in Koimoi.com, Abhishek refused the rumours saying that he is clueless about it. "I have no idea where that came from," he says. Right now, Abhishek is holidaying abroad with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Another report in Etimes quoted a source saying that there is no truth to the rumours.

Abhishek Bachchan's stance on politics

This is not the first time that reports of Abhishek wanting to enter politics. It happened back in 2013 too. Back then Abhishek said that while his parents were into politics, he has no inclination towards it whatsoever. He does not see himself entering politics at all. Instead, Abhishek said that he might portray a politician on screen but in real life, it's a big no. "I will never get into it," he had said. Don't know what led to the speculations after a decade again now. But Abhishek has been clear about not wanting to join politics.

Meanwhile, in other news, Abhishek talked about drawing boundaries around his personal life on social media. He is particularly very protective when it comes to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He usually does not take social media seriously but gives it back to people who cross boundaries, especially when it comes to his family.

Abhishek Bachchan had a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa this year. He was last seen in Dasvi.