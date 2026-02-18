Is Ahan Shetty collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala? Border 2 actor's VIRAL post reveals...

Ahan Shetty recently featured as Indian Navy officer Lt. Cdr. Mahendra Singh Rawat in the 2026 blockbuster war film Border 2.

Is something BIG happening between Ahan Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala? Well, with Ahan being the first to wish the producer on his birthday, it seems a collaboration could happen soon. Ahan's wish wasn't a regular one! He dropped a rather interesting post which read, “Looking forward to our journey ahead.” Journey ahead? This isn't a coincidence. Ahan - who recently won Impact Performer Award at ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026, and one of Bollywood’s biggest production houses could just be teaming up for a big project! Now that’s the kind of combination that screams blockbuster in the making.

Ahan Shetty is currently basking in the massive success of Border 2. Sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war classic Border, the film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film featured Ahan as Mahendra Singh Rawat, an Indian Navy officer from the 14th Frigate Squadron.

In an exclusive interaction earlier, Ahan had recalled that he was not even two when Border had hit theatres. Even though he had watched it at home on a cassette, he fell in love with the Indian Army. For Ahan, Border always remained special because it made him think of considering acting as a profession. "My father's character Bhairon Singh Rathore isn’t just popular but powerful and strong too."

Border 2 Box Office collection

Border 2 saw a slight increase on its 4th Tuesday. The film managed to earn Rs. 70-75 lakh. The 4th week for Anurag Singh's film has minted around Rs. 5.60 crore in five days. The entire week's collection is expected to be around Rs. 6.50-6.75 crore nett. If current trends are anything to go by, Border 2 would earn Rs. 305-310 crore nett. The film - which has been backd by T-Series Films and JP Films - has been a massive hit. It has done better in northern belt - especially in Rajasthan, Delhi-UP and East Punjab.

How has Border 2 performed in comparison to Gadar 2?

Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office is Gadar 2 which had released in 2023. Anil Sharma‘s blockbuster had successfully minted Rs 525.50 crore in its lifetime. In 25 days, it earned 503.47 crore. In comparison to Gadar 2, Border 2 needs Rs 147.68 crore to beat its collection. Gadar was an epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena set against the partition era. In the sequel, Tara Singh visits Pakistan amid war, to save his son, Jeete.

