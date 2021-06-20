Is Akshay Kumar playing the villain in Dhoom 4? The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor responds

Like Fast and Furious franchise is to Hollywood, franchise is to Bollywood. The first part featured , , and in lead roles and it went on to become one of the most loved movies in the action-racing genre. The following parts Dhoom 2 and , which featured and in the villainous role, also made their mark at the box office. And now that fans are eagerly waiting for Dhoom 4, it was recently being reported that has been confirmed to play the role of a baddie in the fourth installment. But the viral reports are far from the truth. Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan more: Here are the most stylish father-son duos of B-Town

A few days ago, a netizen had shared a poster of Dhoom 4 along with 's name on it while another netizen has shared that Akshay Kumar had a meeting with head honcho of YRF, to confirm his presence in Dhoom 4. "Big & Breaking News :- AkshayKumar Sir meeting with #AdityaChopra ...!! #Dhoom4 Almost Confirm. thaam ke baithiye," read the viral tweet.

But before the rumours could spread like wildfire on social media, Akshay has now rubbished these reports of him being a part of Dhoom 4 are not true.

A couple of days ago, Akshay had taken to social media to deny reports claiming he has reduced his fees by Rs 30 crore for the upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom. "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!" Akshay tweeted. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars , and . The period espionage thriller is set in the eighties.

Rumours seem to be hounding Akshay lately. Recently, the actor had taken to social media to refute speculations over the release date of his forthcoming films and Bell Bottom. Akshay issued a statement reacting to unconfirmed reports claiming that both films would arrive on Independence Day in August.

The statement read, "I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time."