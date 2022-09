Akshay Kumar is one actor who has always been a part of advertisements that promotes awareness about various things. Recently, the actor was seen in an ad for road safety in which he is playing the role of a cop. The advertisement is set against the backdrop of a wedding, where a girl is going to her husband’s house from her father’s house, and Akshay asks the father about how many airbags are there in the car. He later gives a message that there should at least be six airbags in a car so if an accident takes place people traveling in it are safe. Also Read - Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh in Mahabharat; multi-starrer film to be made in 5D at this whopping budget?

Now, the ad has been receiving a lot of criticism on social media and the reason behind it is that netizens feel it is promoting dowry. A few netizens want the ad to be banned and removed. Check out the tweets below…

Propagating dowry in the name of spreading awareness about safety. Someone or a group of people thought this, pitched it, got accepted, got actors to agree to be a part of it, shot the video, got final edit, aired it. Did anyone object and were they heard? Strangely, no. https://t.co/d7T6kupaWx — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) September 12, 2022

Well, we wonder what has to say about this criticism.

Talking about the actor’s movies, he has multiple films lined up like Ram Setu, OH My God 2, Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru remake, Capsule Gill, and Bade Miya Chote Miyan. Ram Setu, which also stars and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is slated to release on Diwali this year.

2022 has not been a great year for Akshay as his three films, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Ram Setu.