Alia Bhatt, who has been reigning in Bollywood for over a decade, has opened up about wanting to strike the perfect work-life balance. The main reason for that is her 8-month-old daughter Raha. Alia has two releases this year: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranveer Singh, and her first Hollywood venture Heart Of Stone. But, despite being a busy bee, the Brahmastra actress, in an interaction with a fashion magazine, emphasised wanting to spend more time with her family. While her work commitments are still important to her, she wished to live in the “present.”

Alia Bhatt wants to spend time with family

In the heart-to-heart conversation, Alia Bhatt shared that earlier, her life revolved around “work and shoot.” But, her priorities are now divided in half since starting a family with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and giving birth to Raha. “As I cross a decade in cinema, my life over the decade has also changed a lot. I think there was a time when I was willing to make sacrifices of all kinds – of sleep and time with my family – and just continuously work and shoot. Now I have a family. I have a daughter. I have a husband,” she said.

Alia Bhatt on striking a work-life balance

Alia Bhatt added that in the last ten years in showbiz, she hardly got the time to spend with her parents, sister, and friend, which she now wants to reverse. "And, of course, never give up working, but try and bring about some balance. So, yes, that is the decision that I've consciously taken and it includes being present,” she opined. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress admitted that maintaining balance was not a piece of cake. While sometimes she failed “miserably” at the task, at other times, she succeeded with flying colours.

Alia Bhatt film pipeline

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating much hype among the masses. After the release of the quintessential filmy trailer, we were treated with the Tum Kya Mile earworm. Another wedding track dropped by the makers recently was What Jhumka, which too received a positive response. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will hit the silver screens on July 28. Meanwhile, Heart Of Stone is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix on August 11. Gal Gador and Jamie Dornan are also a part of the spy action thriller.