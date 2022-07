Alia Bhatt's statement on Koffee With Karan 7 of Sanjay Leela Bhansali promised her 4 films as Deepika Padukone has done 3 with him has sparked a nepotism debate again. She has been facing a lot of talks online by the netizens and is been called insecure the Padmaavat actress. The trollers are strongly slamming Alia Bhatt for her comparison with Deepika Padukone. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh made an appearance together in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 and the citizens are highlighting that the actor was left alone as Karan was favouring Alai a lot, but he managed to have his moment. Also Read - Pooja Hegde jets off on a vacation across three continents before kickstarting Mahesh Babu's SSMB28; fans wish her happy journey

You wanna see what privilege is, alia saying bhansali promised her 4 movies.

Alia came across as insecure, ranveer - alia aren't friends friends...

Ranveer had his moments but felt like they didn't let him speak much but he talked over alia during rapid fire which got her upset — Everybody Lies (@Everybo96116105) July 8, 2022

It’s just Alia bhatt obliviously going on non stop about her privilege at this point ??‍♀️ https://t.co/0kbNf5oSHH — Hana (@awkwardeity) July 8, 2022

Sanjay leela bhansali has promised to do 4 movies with Alia. Well lucky girl but why does she have to point out that Deepika has done only 3 movies so far with SLB ? Why Alia always has to be so mean ? — Upasana ? (@a_bit_whiny) July 7, 2022

While in the show we saw Ranveer taking a dig at Alia Bhatt and calling her a nepo kid after Karan Johar favoured her in the game and made her win after he claims he performed better than her.