Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are said to be the newest couple in the Bollywood industry. Their constant spottings together at events and such led to the rumours of their relationship. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's dating rumours have spread everywhere like wildfire. Both Ananya and Aditya have maintained their silence on the matter, adding fuel to the fire of their dating rumours. And now, Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Panday has now spilt the beans about the relationship status of her actress daughter.

Ananya Panday's mother reveals her relationship status

Ananya Panday has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur lately. Their ramp walk and Ananya's post with Aditya just added to their dating rumours. And now, Bhavana Panday has spilt the beans on her daughter's relationship status. Bhavana told ETimes that Ananya is single. She shares that link-ups happen in the industry and profession that they are in. Bhavana feels that it's okay and believes that one has to take everything in, be it good or bad.

Bhavana Panday also feels that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur should focus on the love they both are receiving rather than focusing on the negatives. Well, that's nicely put. Ananya has been linked to Ishaan Khatter who worked with her in Khaali Peeli. They broke up later and it was mentioned in Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan as well.

Bhavana Panday shares advice she gave Ananya while entering showbiz

Ananya Panday entered the Hindi film industry with Student of the Year 2. The actress has since then appeared in a number of films. When asked if she gave any advice to Ananya before she ventured into the industry, Bhavana reveals that she asked the youngster to not be too hard on herself. She also asked Ananya to be kind and a good person. Bhavana also asked Ananya to keep her feet firmly on the ground irrespective of the fact that she soars high or is at her lowest. Apart form that, Bhavana shares that since she is not an actor, she did not give Ananya any professional advice.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to name a few.