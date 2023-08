Social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila is quite active on social media and keeps sharing various things every day. She's known for posting funny content that her fans enjoy. Lately, Kusha has been in the news due to her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She informed everyone about the divorce through a social media post.

Is Kusha Kapila dating Arjun Kapoor?

Interestingly, Kusha Kapila, who gained attention for her personal life, is now associated with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. When the news broke that they might be dating, Kusha responded. Talking about this relationship, there is news about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup that keeps circulating. Even though both of them tend to avoid responding to such rumours. However, now Kusha has a strong reaction to the news about her supposedly dating Arjun Kapoor. She expressed her frustration on social media.

Kusha talks about her and Arjun Kapoor's relationship.

Kusha Kapila expressed, "I have to introduce myself formally because of all the nonsense I read about myself daily. I just hope my mom doesn't come across these things. My social life is taking a hit too."

So, why did this rumour start?

Let us tell you: It all started when Kusha Kapila attended a party at Karan Johar's house. Arjun Kapoor was present at the party, but Malaika Arora wasn't. A photo from the party went viral, showing everyone posing for the camera while Arjun seemed to be looking at Kusha. This picture led to rumours linking Kusha and Arjun together.

On the work front

Coming to their professional lives, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey with Tabu and Radhika Madan and is currently gearing up for his next films, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Kusha Kapila will be starring in the film Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty and Thank You For Coming alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and others.