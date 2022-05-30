Is Ayushmann Khurrana unhappy with wife Tahira revealing intimate details about their sex life in her book?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved Bollywood celebs everyone is inspired by his journey and longs to have a love story like him too. His wife Tahira who is a writer wrote a book about their life and has mentioned a lot about their personal and sex life which grabbed a lot of reader interests. However, seems like Ayushmann doesn't like his personal life is gaining a lot of public attention. Recently in his interaction, the Anek star was asked about his wife's book and their sex life written in it. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer continues dream run with extraordinary second Saturday; Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer falls flat on day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana unhappy with wife Tahira?

To which he answered, " As a reader, it may be entertaining, but I am a very private person. She is very different from me. I don't like talking about my private life, but that's how we are different from each other. It could be entertaining for some people, but I don't read it." When asked by Filmfare if he cringed with his personal life revealed in a book by his wife Tahira, to which he said, he doesn't know but added that she can do what she wants but I a different person.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira were childhood sweethearts and their love story is indeed adorable. While today they have two kids Virajveer and Varushka. The couple got married in 2008 and since then their bond is intact. They often send a meltdown to their fans by posting some lovey-dovey and adorable posts for each other.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release was Anek based on the social subject of Northwest not being counted as Indians. This film by has been receiving mixed responses from being called a masterpiece to a disaster. While fans are hailing Ayushmann for picking such hard-hitting subjects. In an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife, Ayushmann Khurram had called himself a courageous actor and said that he is proud that he built his entire career taking risks.