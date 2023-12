Who doesn't know Badshah? The Indian rapper has made enough name and fame for himself. Some of his most famous songs include Kala Chashma, Let's Nacho, Genda Phool and more. The rapper has hit headlines today though not for his songs but for his alleged love life. Badshah is ruling the headlines as pictures of him with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir have gone viral on social media. It was Hania who shared these images on Instagram with a fun caption. These pictures have led to the speculations of two of them dating. Also Read - Badshah BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Pippa actress Mrunal Thakur

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here and do not miss out on any latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Chandrayaan 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebs looking forward to the moon landing

Are Hania Aamir and Badshah dating?

As Hania Aamir shared the pictures, she wrote in caption, "Kids went shopping". The two of them seem to have gone shopping together in Dubai. The actress shared pictures with two of them smiling hard. There's another video too revealing that two of them enjoyed coffee together. With the broad smiles on their faces one can say that they enjoyed their time together. While the speculations started running wild, a lot of people came to Hania and Badshah's defense and questioned why can two people not be friends. One of the comments read, "if two friends are hanging out why is it assumed they are dating?!" Another report read, "Now a girl cant even take a selfie !rumours r made to spread !!" Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Badshah reveals why he wants Elvish Yadav to win; says, 'Jo insaan mere bure waqt mein...'[Watch]

Trending Now

Check out Hania Aamir's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah started in the month of January when the rapper left a comment on one of her posts. Then fans have often spotted social media interacting between the two. With Badshah leaving fun comments on Hania Aamir's live sessions to the actress making a sweet birthday post for him, there have been speculations about something cooking between the two. However, Badshah and Hania have not commented or clarified on any of it yet.

All you need to know about Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is one of the most popular actresses from Pakistan. She rose to fame with the show Mere Humsafar. She shared the screen space with Farhan Saeed, Alyy Khan and more. Mere Humsafar is considered to be one of the best Pakistani shows ever made.