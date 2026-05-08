Is Dhurandhar 3 finally happening? Makers tease a big 'surprise' for Ranveer Singh fans

Is popular franchise Dhurandhar expanding beyond its record-breaking sequel? The makers have dropped a hint! Read on to know how.

Is Dhurandhar 3 finally happening? Makers tease a big surprise for Ranveer Singh fans

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 emerged as box office blockbusters for multiple reasons. Directed by Aditya Dhar, both films continue to be loved by the viewers for offering the viewers an interesting blend of action, emotions, and entertainment. Ranveer Singh was successful in leaving a lasting impact on the fans through his energetic performance and strong screen presence. While the first film connected well with viewers, it also created a huge fan base for the sequel - which was way bigger in terms of its action, visuals, and drama. Amid the massive success of the franchise, the makers have dropped an exciting news.

Dhurandhar franchise far from over

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios dropped a hint on where the franchise is headed. “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year," she said. Jyoti further mentioned that there's 'something up our sleeves.' Even though she didn't directly confirm Dhurandhar 3, fans of the franchise and Ranveer Singh are already excited. Nothing has been confirmed is it would be a spin-off, a threequel or even a behind-the-scenes documentary, excitement is evident.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 50 update

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge managed to earn about Rs 23 lac net in India on Day 50, as reported by Sacnilk. The film had run about 522 shows nationwide. This had dropped from the huge screen count it saw during its opening weeks. Going by the numbers, the film's total India net collection amounted to Rs 1,140.4 crore, while the India gross amounted to Rs 1,364.9 crore in its eighth week. The film further registered an overall Hindi occupancy of nearly 11.08% during morning shows on Day 50. This reflected a slowdown in viewers' turnout after completion of seven weeks in theatres.

How has Dhurandhar 2 performed at box office so far?

The Ranveer Singh-led action drama opened to a historic beginning. It collected Rs 43 crore from previews and Rs 102.55 crore on its release day. The film further reached its highest single-day collection on Day 4. This was when it earned Rs 114.85 crore. It also registered its highest occupancy of about 76.1% during its opening Sunday. The film had earlier released in over 21,000 shows. It got the highest screening count on Day 1 - 21,633 shows. Gradually, the screen count decreased. While Week 1 ended with a huge Rs 674.17 crore collection. Week 2 saw a collection of Rs 263.65 crore. Week 3 collection stood at Rs 110.60 crore and this further dropped down to Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4. The later weeks too witnessed a decline. While Week 5 collected Rs 19.52 crore, Week 6 earned Rs 12.45 crore, and Week 7 saw Rs 5.26 crore.

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