Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge inspired by real events? Disclaimer of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller film sparks curiosity

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit the theatres. The most curious thing about the film is whether its story is based on true events or is completely fictional. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 is making waves across the world with its impressive storyline, direction, and earnings. The character of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh in the film, is very impressive, due to which there is a lot of discussion on social media about its story. Many people want to know whether the story of the film has any connection with real life or not. The answer to this question is clearly given in the film.

Is Dhurandhar 2 inspired by real events?

Dhurandhar 2 shows its inspiration from actual events according to its disclaimer, which contains a content warning. The film presents its complete story as fictional, although it includes elements that derive from actual events. The content cannot be regarded as a factual account, nor does it serve as a precise representation of historical occurrences. The makers of the film have also clarified that many of the characters, incidents, and dialogues shown in the film have been completely made according to the film's needs, so that the story can be made more interesting.

What does Dhurandhar 2’s disclaimer suggest?

The disclaimer further states that if any character or incident in the film has a resemblance to any real person, institution, or place, it will only be considered a coincidence. This means that the purpose of the film is not to show any real person or event. Producer and director Aditya Dhar has made sure that the audience sees it as an entertainer and not as a conclusion. Thus, the story of the film has been told completely fictional, so that there is no misunderstanding.

The disclaimer of the film also clarifies that it is not intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual, religion, community, or institution. The ideas and events depicted in the film only reflect the point of view of the characters and are not endorsed by the makers or the actors. The purpose of adding such things is that there should be no controversy about the film, and the audience should see it only as a story. Nowadays, it has become common to give such disclaimers in films, so that legal and social disputes can be avoided.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

If we talk about the box office performance of the film, Ranveer Singh's film has had a great start. The film has already earned over Rs 43 crore since its release. The film has collected a whopping Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release. Overall, the film has collected around Rs 145 crore on the first day, which makes it a big opening.

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