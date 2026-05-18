Is Disha Patani being dragged into Mouni Roy’s divorce buzz? Suraj Nambiar's BIG revelation goes viral

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar in a destination wedding that happened in Goa on January 27, 2022. They had dated for years before tying the knot.

Is Disha Patani being dragged into Mouni Roy’s divorce buzz? Suraj Nambiar BIG revelation goes viral

Days after actor Mouni Roy gave her confirmation to reports suggesting her separation, her estranged husband Suraj Nambiar has now publicly shared his thoughts on growing speculation around their breakup. In a strong statement that he put out on Instagram, Suraj was quick to refute rumours about disputes around alimony, third-party involvement and alleged rift between the former couple. His reaction has gone viral amid reports and social media discussions that started making headlines after news of their separation shocked everyone last week.

What did Suraj Nambiar's post mention?

On May 18, Suraj issued a strong statement on his Instagram wherein he clearly mentioned that no "third party" is involved in their separation. He further laid stress on the fact that "innocent" friends have nothing to do with it, after Disha was shockingly dragged into the issue. He wrote, "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth." "Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone. I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party," he added.

Suraj also showed no qualms in stating that dragging other people into their issue is not cool. Even though Suraj didn't take any names, he urged people to stop involving friends in stories that have no link to the separation. “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it,” he said.

How was Disha dragged into the controversy?

As the online discussion around Mouni-Suraj's divorce grew intense, several gossip pages and Reddit threads started emphasizing on unverified theories that suggested a supposed closeness between Mouni and Disha. Netizens were quick to connect unrelated events in the actresses' lives, with a comment wherein Disha was accused of interfering in Mouni and Suraj's relationship.

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