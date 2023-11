Dunki is the most-awaited film by Shah Rukh Khan, as it is the first time he will be working with Rajkumar Hirani. But after mega blockbusters like Jawan and Pathaan, there is a lot of conversation around whether this film will be a risk for the superstar, as he will not be seen in an action avatar but as a chocolate boy hero. After the debacle of Zero, SRK took a sabbatical for 4 years, made a comeback with Pathaan and later Jawan, and proved himself as the most profitable superstar in 2023. Also Read - Raha Kapoor to Taimur Ali Khan: Bollywood star kids pampered with the most amazing gifts [View Pics]

Will Shah Rukh Khan continue to have a success streak like Jawan and Pathaan?

BL spoke exclusively to trade expert Akshaye Rathi and asked if it was a big risk for the superstar. Trade expert Akshaye mentioned, "I don't feel there is any risk taking. It's Raju Hirani, and not going by the stereotypical image of Shah Rukh Khan, he has proved to be the most successful actor. And it's not risk-taking at all. In fact, it's the safety net, because what better Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan? It's a deadly combo." And we totally agree with Akshaye Rathi. Also Read - The Archies diva Suhana Khan is a fan of Alia Bhatt, it's not because of her acting skills but…

Rajkumar Hirani: People will watch Dunki 120 times.

Seems like Megastar #SRK found a new way to romance ? The much loved Kushti scene with #DeepikaPadukone in #Jawan to the one in #Dunki with @taapsee, Kushti seems to be the choice for King Khan !! #DunkiDrop2 And the audience is loving this !! pic.twitter.com/BhV130i1U5 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) November 28, 2023

Rajkumar Hirani, too, is damn confident about Dunki; in his interviews, he claimed that if the viewers have watched it 100 times, Dunki will be watched 120 times. Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023. The film features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles. Dunki is also going to clash with South Korean superstar Prabhas' Saalar.