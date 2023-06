Fatima Sana Shaikh is once again making headlines, this time just due to her alleged relationship with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. But in her latest post with filmmaker Anurag Basu, the Dangal actress took to her Instagram and shared a mirror selfie with the filmmaker, and the netizens are wondering if she is the best heroine for Aashiqui 3, which is helmed by Barfi director Anurag Basu, who has shared the frame with her. Fatima looked sexy in that shirt dress, while Anurag Dada preferred to show his face and stood behind Fatima in the selfie. This selfie of Fatima and Anurag Basu is going VIRAL and has been grabbing unnecessary eyeballs which is not in favour of both the actress and the filmmaker. Also Read - When Aamir Khan put his life in danger by taking a strong stand to NOT attend an underworld don's party

Is Fatima Sana Shaikh's mirror selfie with Aashiqui 3 director Anurag Basu has become the talk of the town.

This picture of Fatima grabbed a lot of eyeballs on her Instagram post, and netizens have dropped some nasty comments that can be ignored for obvious reasons, while there are many who are wondering if this is the girl's subtle hint that she is a part of Aashiqui 3 opposite . There have been lots of reports that has been approached to be Kartik's ladylove in the film, but the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star refused these rumours and admitted that she would like to work with Kartik again after 2.

But it seems like Sara will have to wait as this picture of Fatima Sana Shaikh with Anurag Basu is creating a lot of curiosity among fans, and they are sure that the Dangal girl is the heroine for Aashiqui 3. Kartik and Fatima too have been friends since long; in fact, there was a buzz of them being in a relationship in the initial phase of their careers as they made their debuts together in Love Ranjan's but were not cast together. But now fans can witness their romance together with Aashiqui 3.