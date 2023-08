Suhana Khan may be a big admirer of superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, but her mentor is mommy Gauri Khan, who is a leading businesswoman in her time, and she doesn’t take her job lightly at all. And BollywoodLife has learned that Gauri Khan has turned a mentor to Suhana and is monitoring every step of her before her big Bollywood debut in the industry. Suhana is naturally nervous, and she is aware of the talks in the industry about her privileges like other star kids, and she is ready to face the brunt. But Gauri Khan is a rock, and this is how she is monitoring every step of her daughter like very mothers do. Also Read - Aryan Khan refuses to have Shah Rukh Khan do a cameo in Stardom; rejects Rs 120 crore offer too?

Watch the video of Suhana Khan looking all pretty in white as she steps out for a meeting with The Archies filmmaker Zoya Akhtar along with mom Gauri Khan.

Gauri Khan steps out with her daughter, Suhana Khan for professional meetings.

Just a while ago, Gauri Khan was spotted with her daughter Suhana Khan in the city when she was there for a meeting with Zoya Akhtar, and they were there to discuss the dates to begin the promotions of the movie and more.

Suhana Khan has been thought to be more media-friendly.

Suhana Khan, who faced a lot of criticism for avoiding getting clicked by paparazzi and being media shy, had Asters smiling and speaking to them all thanks to mom Gauri Khan's guidance.

Gauri Khan promotes her daughter Suhana Khan on social media.

Gauri is the biggest cheerleader for her daughter Suhana, and she often promotes her on social media. We can feel her as a mother.

Shah Rukh Khan has given Gauri Khan all liberty to take decisions for her daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share equal responsibility as parents, but when it comes to Suhana, Gauri has taken the charge, and the Jawan star is all happy about it.

Suhana Khan is all set for the release of her first film, The Archies, starring Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Narang, and others in significant roles. The film will soon be released on Netflix, and it marks every actor's debut as an actor.