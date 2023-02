Magic Man Jackson Wang recently performed in India at the first-ever Lollapalooza that was held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Jackson performed on 29th January and he later visited popular Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's home and spent time with his family. The pictures went viral and each of the Aghase and the Jackie stans were in shock and expressed their surprise when they saw Jackson at Hrithik's home. Jackson Wang also toured Mumbai, a little, with the gorgeous Disha Patani. Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan has now opened up on how Jackie visited him and what they chatted about while he was there. Also Read - Pathaan: Seeing Shah Rukh Khan taste massive success again, fans now want him to do Dhoom 4 [View Tweets]

Rakesh Roshan reveals how he met Jackson Wang

When Jackson Wang visited India, he took the social media and Entertainment News section by storm. His interactions with Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan and his family also made waves amongst the Indian Aghases. Rakesh Roshan told India Today that he has got a friend in Singapore who knows Jackson very well. So, the friend called him and told him that Jackson Wang is coming to India to perform at the Lollapalooza India and that he would like to meet him. Hrithik, being the gracious host that he is readily agreed to host Jackson Wang.

Rakesh Roshan reveals what they talked about

Rakesh heaped praises on Jackson and invited him for dinner. Hrithik's family was also there and they all sat down for about two-three hours. "We discussed music and the shows and how he came up in life, what he went through. That's all," he told the portal. After that, Jackson had to leave as he had to catch a flight.

Check Hrithik Roshan's post for Jackson Wang here:

Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik's collaboration with Jackson Wang speculation

After the pictures went viral, fans were speculating that Hrithik Roshan might be collaborating with Jackson Wang. And Papa Roshan has answered it. "No, nothing of that sort," he said. Would you have liked Jackson and Hrithik's collab? Manifest it, it might come true.