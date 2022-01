Is Ibrahim Ali Khan DATING Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari? Here's the truth [Exclusive]

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and 's daughter Palak Tiwari raised many eyebrows after they were spotted together on a dinner date. In fact, Palak's behaviour gabbed even more eyeballs. The teen sensation was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi as she was sitting in the same car with Saif's son Ibrahim. A close source to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Ibrahim and Palak were seen hopping restaurants together. First, they went to a popular eatery and spent some time there and later they hopped on to another restaurant and then the paparazzi learnt that it was them. Palak and Ibrahim are good friends and they were out just like usual friends go for dinners. However Palak is a little private persona she never wants her personal life to be out in the media and same foes with Ibrahim.". A source further adds, " If Ibrahim and Palak went together on a dinner that doesn't mean they are dating each other. they are too young to fall into a relationship. For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it's too quick to run to a conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogacy; Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted on a dinner date and more

Palak Tiwari gained a lot of popularity after being started in Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee song and she became the young hot favourite girl of the viewers. While Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut. And now we won't be surprised if these two cast in a same film? What say? Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the same car for dinner date – watch video