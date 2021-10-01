Ibrahim Ali Khan already has a good fan base courtesy with drop-dead gorgeous looks. Everyone has been wondering when will he make his Bollywood debut. It seems he has already made his foray into showbiz but not in the capacity of an actor. Saif Ali Khan told radio host Siddharth Kannan that Ibrahim is working with Karan Johar in one of his projects. The handsome star who is father to four kids said his equation with each one of them is different. He was quoted as saying, "They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are. Sara is older and we have a very different equation." Also Read - From Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh to Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla – when Bollywood stars fanned affair rumours to boost hype around their movie unlike Vicky-Katrina, Sid-Kiara

He became a dad to Jeh in February 2021. We started getting pics of the little one of late. Saif Ali Khan said Jeh is more his mental age than the other kids. He told Kannan, "Taimur is looking up to you for guidance and all that. Jeh is just smiling and drooling. You know, he is much more my mental age than any of them, is the newborn of course." Of late, the couple were subjected to a lot of trolls after it was revealed that they named their son Jeh, which is said to be a shorter version of Jehangir. Jeh means to 'to bring' or 'to come' signifying good fortune while Jehangir is one who conquers the world.

Karan Johar is now working on the desi love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker has launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey in the industry, and soon we will see Shanaya Kapoor as well. Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. Saif Ali Khan had said that Ibrahim Ali Khan is keen on a movie career and he feels it is not a bad choice.

He told Mumbai Mirror, "It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), has been interested in the latter anyway."