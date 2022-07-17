Is Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel? [Report]

On 's 39th birthday, Ileana D'Cruz shared a group selfie from their Maldives vacation to wish the Tiger 3 actress on her special day. However, the said picture has sparked speculations that the actress is in a relationship with Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and more Bollywood couples who enjoy the most-stylish holidays

According to TOI, Ileana and Sebastian have been dating for about 6 months now. The two usually spend time together at Katrina's old residence in Bandra, Ileana's apartment located in the nearby area of the suburb and in London too. Both Ileana and Sebastian follow each other on Instagram. According to the report, Sebastian is a model by profession residing in London. He was spotted in Mumbai and Rajasthan when Katrina was getting married to . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Astrologer predicts Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, adverse effects of Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's relationship and more

While both Ileana and Sebastian seem to be private people, it remains to be seen how the rumoured couple will take their new found love forward, with some help from the power couple Katrina and Vicky. Also Read - Bikini-clad Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration; Vicky Kaushal has a loving note for her [View Pics]

In the picture, Ileana was joined by the birthday girl Katrina, Vicky, , Isabelle Kaif, Sebastian and . The rumours of Ileana and Sebastian's relationship were sparked when people began wondering when did Ileana and Katrina became such close friends.

Previously, Ileana was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. She used to share tons of cosy pictures with him and openly expressed her love for him. The two looked great together and Ileana looked in a happy space. However, things went awry between them and they decided to part ways.

The split left Ileana completely shattered and heartbroken. She faced tough time dealing with it and suffered from anxiety and depression. However, she kept herself intact with the help of her loved ones and managed to love herself again to embrace little joys of life.