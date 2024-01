Ileana D’Cruz has been in the news ever since she has announced the arrival of her baby. She was blessed with a baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023. Her pregnancy announcement was quite surprising as she has never shared anything about the man in her life or about her marriage. Ileana shared her pregnancy journey on social media and is also seen sharing pictures with her baby on social media now. She recently revealed that she has moved to US to stay with her baby and her partner, Michael Dolan. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel. Join and don't miss out on any latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Top 10 most gorgeous baby bumps photoshoots courtesy Bollywood moms

Now, she was asked about her partner, Michael Dolan in the Times Of India. She praised him and called him amazing. She also said that she never needs to say anything to him but he understand. She was further asked about her marriage with him. It was being said that she is married to her partner, Michael in May 2023.

She was asked about the same and chose to refrain from answering directly. She said, "It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?"