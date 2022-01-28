Is it OVER for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari after the last viral spotting? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari called for a lot of attention after they were spotted together in Mumbai. Palak's behaviour especially grabbed eyeballs as she tried to hide her face from the paparazzi. In the video, one can clearly see how Palak was hiding her face while Ibrahim was all cool and composed. Thus netizens trolled Palak for acting so weird. And now it seems like we will never see the young kids together again. Why... you may ask? A source close to BollywoodLife informs, "Ibrahim was not very impressed by the way Palak was hiding her face, it rather left him embarrassed. It was their first meeting in a public place and the way Palak reacted was very childish. However, Palak too was a tad bit embarrassed seeing herself as the video went viral. And after their viral spotting Palak and Ibrahim haven't contacted each other. Well, it will be too soon to say it's over as they were just friends but definitely had a liking for each other. But for now, they have maintained their distance." Also Read - Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more upcoming Bollywood horror movies to watch out for

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After her viral spotting with Ibrahim, Palak was papped two days later leaving a coffee shop with a female friend and even there she refused to pose for the photographers insisting that she hasn't worn a mask. Palak, right now, is a very popular face among the young audience. Her song Bijlee along with singing sensation Harrdy Sandhu has become a chartbuster hit with everyone listening to it on loop. On the other hand, Ibrahim is yet to make his Bollywood debut and we can't wait for the young lad to create his magic onscreen. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari snapped at Mumbai airport; netizens call her Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother-in-law – watch video