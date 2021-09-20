Janhvi Kapoor's love life has always been in the news. At the start of the year, rumours floated on how Kartik Aaryan and she have called it quits. It seems the alleged couple decided to end the affair on a bitter note. And then we heard the whole story of how he was out of Dostana 2 due to rumoured unprofessional behaviour. Sources even linked it to his split with Janhvi Kapoor. Now, the young actress has been seen bonding with Akshat Rajan. It seems the two were allegedly seeing each other some years back but broke off as lovers. However, they continue to be good friends. Also Read - 'I love you', says Janhvi Kapoor as she wishes her 'best human' Akshat Rajan in a sweet birthday post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In the video, we can see Akshat Rajan and Janhvi Kapoor showering hugs and kisses on one another. While she looks great in a white dress, her sister Khushi Kapoor is wearing a pant suit. Akshat Rajan is the scion of one of India's top civil engineering firms. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl and got a lot of love for her performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has finished work on Good Luck Jerry which is made by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. The actress' movie Roohi got mixed reviews from everyone. The young actress was supposed to be a part of Takht but that movie has been delayed as of now. She also has Mili in her hand. It is the remake of Helen. The movie is a National Award winning thrilled about a nursing student who survives hypothermia. Janhvi Kapoor is picking up diverse roles wherever possible. It seems Akshat Rajan and she ended their rumoured affair when rumours of her dating Ishaan Khatter started doing the rounds during Dhadak.