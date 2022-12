is one of the hottest sensations in the country. The Mili actress recently grabbed headlines for her dating rumours all over again. A couple of days ago, Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post was linked to her ex-Shikhar Pahariya. The two were rumoured to be holidaying in the Maldives. And now, they were spotted together at an event and have sparked off dating rumours again. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor puts on a busty display in a red hot bodycon dress at Victoria's Secret store launch in Delhi [View Pics]

Is Janhvi Kapoor back with her ex Shikhar Pahariya?

Janhvi Kapoor, being the hottest star kid on the block often grabs headlines in the Entertainment News. And her personal life, that is, her dating life is always in the news. Of late, Janhvi is linked to Shikhar Pahariya, who is alleged to be her ex-boyfriend. The actress' latest posts have sparked off dating rumours again. She has been linked to Orhan Awatramani previously. But now, Janhvi has linked to Shikhar again. Their video is now going viral. Also Read - Orhan Awatramani calls Janhvi Kapoor ICON as she sizzles in black tube dress; Varun Dhawan leaves a hilarious comment [VIEW PICS]

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya bond together

A video clip of Janhvi Kapoor is going viral online. She is seen with Shikhar Pahariya. It is a video from an event, as per reports. While Janhvi is seen in a nude outfit, Shikhar is seen in a blingy jacket. The short video is going viral everywhere. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and more Bollywood celebs make stylish entries at an award function [View Pics]

Check Janhvi-Shikhar's video here:

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

As per a report in Etimes, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi dated Shikhar in the past, state reports. They parted ways apparently and Janhvi was then linked to Akshat Ranjan as well. In one of the Koffee With Karan episodes, asked Janhvi and if the were dating two brothers. Netizens linked them to Shikhar and Veer Pahariya.

On the work front, Janhvi has Bawaal with and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao.