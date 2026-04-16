Is Jubiyal Nautiyal getting MARRIED? All you need to know

Jubin Nautiyal Reportedly Marries Childhood Friend in Private Uttarakhand Ceremony

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is reportedly married, according to recent media reports. The singer is said to have tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in a quiet ceremony held in Uttarakhand, where he was born and raised. As of now, Jubin has not made any official announcement, reports suggest that the wedding took place away from the spotlight, with only close family members and a small circle of loved ones.

A Low-Key Celebration Away From the Public Eye

Unlike most celebrity weddings that quickly make their way on the internet, Jubin’s reported wedding appears to have been a very private affair. No photographs from the ceremony have surfaced yet, and there is still very little information available about the bride.

The singer has also not commented publicly on the reports. When contacted by media outlets, he reportedly remained unavailable. Because of this, fans are still waiting for confirmation directly from Jubin himself.

The identity of his wife has not been revealed either, which has only added to the curiosity around the news. Fans across social media have been reacting with surprise, especially because Jubin has always kept his personal life largely away from public attention and this news made everyone curious for a glimse of the couples big day.

Fans Had Already Started Guessing

Some speculation around Jubin’s love life had already started earlier this year. On Valentine’s Day, he posted a small glimpse of someone special on his Instagram Stories, which immediately caught the attention of fans.

Although he did not reveal who the person was, many believed the singer was hinting at being in a relationship. That post is now being linked to the wedding rumours, with many fans wondering whether the mystery person was the woman he has reportedly married.

Jubin’s Journey From Reality TV to Playback Stardom

Jubin Nautiyal comes from Dehradun and first came into the limelight after appearing on the reality show X Factor India in 2011. Although he did not win the competition, his voice quickly earned him recognition in the music industry.

He later made his Bollywood debut with the song “Ek Mulaqat” from Sonali Cable and soon became an instant hit among the industry. Over the years, Jubin has delivered several hits including “Kaabil Hoon,” “Tum Hi Aana,” “Lut Gaye,” “Humnava Mere,” “Taaron Ke Shehar,” and “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.” One of his most loved songs remains “Raataan Lambiyan” from Shershaah, which became an instant viral hit.

Waiting for an Official Confirmation

For now, the wedding reports remain unconfirmed. But if the news turns out to be true, fans are already excited to see the first glimpse of Jubin and his bride together and to be a part of thier happy celebration, Until then, all eyes are on the singer, who may soon decide to share the news in his own way.

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