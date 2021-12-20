In 2015, director Kabir Khan and actor Salman Khan had teamed up for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and even received positive reviews from critics. It had won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. There have been reports of a sequel to the film being planned, and recently, Salman finally confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is happening. At a promotional event of RRR, Salman stated that he worked with SS Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and they will team up soon for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar to Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi, these Bollywood celebs will never be friends again
According to PTI, Salman said, "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.” Also Read - BREAKING! Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan part 2 at RRR event with S.S. Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar
Director Kabir Khan has earlier mentioned that he is not much keen on sequels. He had directed Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Kabir Khan and the filmmaker EXCLUSIVELY told us whether he will be directing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will definitely get married,’ says eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia
Kabir told us that though he doesn’t believe in sequels, he also believes that ‘never say never’. The director revealed that he knows that there’s something being written (Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2), but it has not come to him, and if the story excites him he would like to direct it.
Further talking about collaborating with Salman, the filmmaker said that he would love to with the actor once again. He said that today whatever he is, it is because of Salman. If not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he would like to team up with the actor on some other project.
Kabir is currently busy promoting his film 83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021.
