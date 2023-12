Kajol is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. She has proved her mettle time and again by portraying a range of characters on the big screen. From the bubbly and effervescent Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the emotionally charged Mandira in My Name Is Khan, Kajol has left an indelible mark on the silver screen. However, her most underrated performance was as Isha in the film Gupt, where she played a villainous character with absolute aplomb. Despite not having played any negative roles since then, Kajol has expressed her eagerness to take on such roles once again through a social media post.

Kajol to be the new Hannibal?

Kajol embraced social media at the behest of her daughter, Nysa Devgn. She is an avid social media user, often sharing her thoughts on social issues and entertaining her fans with witty quotes. Recently, Kajol shared a series of pictures generated by an AI that captured her attention. In her post, she expressed her admiration for her AI-generated look and her aspiration to play a negative character like Hannibal in the future. Check out her post below .

Upon seeing her picture, it's evident that she has the potential to master negative roles like Hannibal with ease. Netizens are convinced that she should explore villainous roles, given her undeniable talent and versatility. Many have even recommended that Kajal be a part of series such as Game of Thrones, confident in her ability to deliver a remarkable performance. See the reactions below.

On workfront, Kajol has recently wrapped up the shoot of Do Patti, which marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. The project will release on Netflix. The talented actress is also starring in two upcoming films, Maa and Sarzameen. Despite not having a single Bollywood release this year, Kajol has impressed audiences with her outstanding performance in the web series Lust Stories 2, which received rave reviews.