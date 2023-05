Kangana Ranaut is the controversial queen in Bollywood, and hence she couldn’t become the box office queen. Kangana is the first actress to go all out and speak about the harsh reality of Bollywood. She was the one who kicked off the conversation about nepotism and later on. Till then she was highly adored by the fans, but slowly she pushed way too far ahead and started making personal attacks, which was a turnoff for the audience. Later, her remarks in politics and other major events happening in the world grabbed a lot of attention, and I almost forgot to watch her in cinema because she was all over. But is this the truth? Also Read - The Kerala Story Box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer sees a huge jump on the third Saturday; inches closer to enter the 200 crore club

Bollywood Hungama spoke to trade expert Taran Adarsh about Kangana being the controversial queen and why her films have stopped working at the box office. Taran put his hands down and hailed Kangana as the best actress and later added," If you see her work from the very beginning, right from her first film Gangster, Woh Lamhe, to Dhaakad, which didn’t work at the box office, Kangana was good in those films. Of course, in between there are films that you do because they are commercial and big films where all eyes are on the hero and heroines aren’t given that importance".

Adding light on whether her controversy and outspoken attitude have brought down her career, Taran said, "I genuinely feel that when a person goes to watch a film, the story going on the screen matters to him. What the actor had said and what is going on in that actor’s personal life are there in your mind, but only to an extent. The characters on the screen matter. If the film is good, it will surely succeed".

Well, now Kangana and her fans only hope to see The Emergency create fireworks at the box office.