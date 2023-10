Like they say, nothing is permanent in Bollywood. But there are some dushmani that have been around for years. Is Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s fallout in the catering industry never-ending? Well, it looks like, in talking terms, the filmmaker is not yet convinced and rather is skeptical to cast him back in Dostana 2 or in any other film. Kartik Aaryan had signed Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor, and the actor walked off the film midway due to some creative differences, reportedly. And to date, the makers haven’t found the perfect male cast for the role. And slowly, things between Karan and Kartik have also changed, and they are now on speaking terms. But when you talk about working together, Karan reacts in the most optimistic way, and it will make you wonder if it’s a yes or no. Also Read - 'Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria the newest couple in B-Town?' Wonder fans after viral video

Karan Johar reveals if h is ready to work with Kartik Aaryan after their big fight. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to romance Tara Sutaria in Anurag Basu's film?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, KJo was quizzed about working with Kartik Aaryan all over again, to which he said, ‘Never say never’. Further the filmmaker said, "Kartik and I nearly made a film and then for various reasons it couldn't happen. But you never say never. And I am sure the future holds something very strong for both of us." When asked about the possibility of #Dostana2, Karan responded, "We don't know about #Dostana but we'll make something, and that film will hopefully be defining for both of us." He expressed hope for future collaboration, saying, "I just hope we can collaborate very soon and on a film that we're both equally excited about." Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Elvish Yadav, Esha Gupta and more celebs seek blessings at Lalbaugh

Trending Now

During the fallout, it was claimed that there was negative publicity spread by Karan Johar for Kartik Aaryan, and he might have the same fate as Sushant Singh Rajput. But the actor prevailed and got the youngest superstar's tag in Bollywood. It was claimed that Karan outsold Kartik in his film Dostana due to his outrageous demand for fees, and people termed him unprofessional. But both the actor and the filmmaker have let bygones be bygones. For now, fans are wanting to see them work together in a film. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.