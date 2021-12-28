Kartik Aaryan left Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and ever since then there is a lot of speculations of the rift between the filmmaker and the actor. However, till date, no one actually addressed what went wrong. There were many who spoke on behalf of them in fact, filmmaker openly said that there is a camp running against Kartik Aaryan after he left Kjo's film. He took to his Twitter and wrote, " And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet." Kartik too addressed the negativity around him, but not directly about the reason behind his quit. And now Karan Johar in his latest interview with Film Companion poke about being fed up with newer actors demand of rupees 20 - 3pcrire per film. he even insisted that he wants to show them their report card on how they have actually performed at the box office. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar to present Dharmendra in a never-before-seen avatar in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

In an interview, he said, " There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They're asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to." He even added that he would rather pay his technical team who actually does all the hard work, " I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special." He wonders why he pays some actors 15 crores, and an editor Rs 55 lakhs. "

Karan Johar is known to be the godfather of all-star kids, he launched and with Student Of The Year along with Sidharth Malhotra. Later became the face of Student Of The Year 2 franchise. to made her debut with Karan Johar's production . While now his production will be launching Shanaya Kapoor. Karan will himself will be back to directing after a a long time with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt and in the lead roles.