Karan Johar has penned a lengthy post on punctuality. He seems to be in a fiery mood as he called out for people being indisciplined about punctuality. The filmmaker shared a cryptic post on Sunday late at night. He schooled an anonymous person on timeliness for being late and unashamed. Apparently, he did not mention the name but netizens wonder if he hinted at Shah Rukh Khan. Read on to know why. Also Read - Salman Khan confirms Karan Johar's film offer in Aap Ki Adalat; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor's movie with Dharma to release on Eid 2024?

Sharing the post with Punctuality written against a black background he wrote a long note. Karan Johar quotes being punctual is a simple basic manner. He says being punctual is not an art form that someone inherit through generations. He suggests respecting other people’s time and hence respecting them as well. According to him giving silly reasons and being fashionably late is just foolishness. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Aishwarya Rai's old Koffee With Karan video resurfaces; here's what she said about Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

Read entire note here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as the post hit social media netizens were quick to guess if is pointing at . One user commented “Don't let Shahrukh see this” while another wrote tagging the superstar in the comment, “Are u saying this to Shah Rukh Khan?” Another person wrote, “I hear SRK is always late, have you struck him off too?” Amid the comments of people guessing SRK, one user suggested Karan to see a therapist, writing, “Get yourself a therapist KJo.. where you can vent - we are clearly not interested about who is keeping you waiting!” Well, Shah Rukh Khan getting late to work, meetings, or events is known to everyone. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor lost his cool on Karan Johar and his show KWK and insulted the Koffee hamper

On the work front, Karan Johar has returned to his directorial chair after 6 years to direct Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is looking forward to the release of his film starring an ensemble cast including and in the lead. The romantic family entertainer is scheduled to release on 28th July 2023.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was on cloud nine with the blockbuster success of his recent film Pathaan. He made a comeback to big screens with a bang after a hiatus of four years. Now returning to film after a long break he has three more projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023. He has joined hands with for Dunki. SRK will also faceoff in Tiger vs Pathaan.