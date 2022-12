Kartik Aaryan is at the peak of his career. He is enjoying the best phase of his professional life as he has proved himself to be a bankable actor. Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he has just been delivering hit after hit. Despite the year 2022 being a low one for Bollywood as many biggies tanked at the box office, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did very well. His recent release Freddy too received rave reviews. Now, the star is looking forward to the release of his film Shehzada. He is confident that the film will do well at the box office. Is it overconfidence talking? Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan birthday special: As Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Tim turns six, here's looking at his cutest pics since birth

In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan spoke about the same and stated that it is not an overconfidence trait but he genuinely feels that the film will do well. As reported by Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan stated that he has confidence in his films. While in conversation with content creator Niharika NM on Social Media Star With Janice, the Freddy actor said, "I have that confidence, maybe sometimes people think it's an overconfident trait that I have. For example, if the Shehzada teaser is coming, mujhe pata hai kicka*s hai (I know that's it's kicka**)." He then stated that he cannot be more subtle in backing his films.

Earlier too Kartik Aaryan had spoken about Shehzada and mentioned that it has the potential to be a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer of the film was releaed on his birthday. It received mixed response from the netizen. While some loved his masala entertainer avatar, some were not happy. Well, only time can tell, if Shehzada will work magic on box office or not.

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan. From action scenes to romance - the film has it all. It releases in February next year.