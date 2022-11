Is Kartik Aaryan the next Akshay Kumar. Kartik has been creating waves at the box office since quite a time now. His game changer film was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and since then there is no looking back for him. And with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 super success he has become the youngest superstar. Kartik who calls himself a fan made star has been replacing the superstar Akshay Kumar in his films and with the latest update he is now being cast in Hera Pheri 3 and fans are convinced that the makers have got the perfect replacement for Akshay Kumar at least.

Watch the video of when Shilpa Shetty had called him Akshay Kumar of this generation

Before the world Shilpa Shetty had predicted that Kartik Aaryan is the next Akshay Kumar. During the promotion of his film Luka Chuppi Kartik had visited kids dance reality show where Shilpa Shetty was one of the co judge of the show and she was mesmerised seeing Kartik and told him that he gives him all the vibes of young Akshay Kumar and KA was floored with this and called it the biggest compliment

Not only his professional life but even his personal life is more like Akshay Kumar. The actor is always the hottest topic among the ladies. He has been linked up with almost all the B Town young divas right from Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more. However, Kartik has never openly spoke about his personal life and claims he is focused on his career and wants to be the biggest star of the industry. Kartik Aaryan's journey from being an outsider to a youngest superstar is every bit inspiring.