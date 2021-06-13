Is Katrina Kaif fuming at Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for confirming her relationship with Vicky Kaushal? Here's what we know

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who are rumoured to be dating since close to two years now have never gone public with their relationship. The handsome hunk has said that his personal life is something that he guards zealously. Even Katrina Kaif has kept mum though they have been spotted together on some occasions. In the middle of all this, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has apparently confirmed that the two are indeed dating. It seems this has left Katrina Kaif fuming. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and she are not friends so she did not expect this from him. This is what sources close to the actress have told an entertainment portal. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan memes flood social media after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirms Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating

A source told SpotboyE, "He (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) had no business discussing her love life on a chat show. She barely knows him. And even if she did know him well, he should have asked her before going public with her personal life." As we know, Katrina Kaif was dating Ranbir Kapoor for more than five years before their relationship ended rather abruptly. The actress stayed single for a long time after that. The source further said, "She has been badly hurt in her earlier relationship (with Ranbir Kapoor). She wants to keep this (her current relationship) as quiet as possible." Vicky Kaushal was in a serious relationship with Harleen Sethi at the start of 2019. The couple were everywhere. However, things did not work out and it ended on a rather bad note. It was said that his growing proximity to Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar had driven a wedge between them.

Vicky Kaushal who has some exciting films lined up says that he knows a lot of his life is exposed in the media. However, he wants to keep some aspects of it private. He feels it is not for public consumption. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed the affair on the Season 2 of Zoom's show By Invite Only. He later apologised for the same!