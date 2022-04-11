Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress' latest airport look leaves netizens wondering

and 's wedding was one of the biggest highlights of last year. Ever since then Vickat fans have been keeping a very close eye on their favourite couple. And right now her fans are wondering if she is pregnant or not. Yes! Just recently the Tiger 3 actress made an appearance at the airport and her look made her fans and netizens wonder if she is pregnant. Katrina chose to wear a loose and comfortable Indian outfit and this sparked her pregnancy rumours. Checkout out how fans are showing their love for Katrina with their comments. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor puts up a sizzling fashion show in pretty bikinis at a friend's 25th birthday bash [VIEW PICS]

Katrina Kaif is one of the most private people in Bollywood and her wedding was one big proof. There were a lot of speculations that the actress might throw a lavish reception. But she chose to do a low key wedding among her loved ones and she didn't throw any lavish wedding reception party.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan Sawai Madhapur and their wedding was one lavish affair. Bollywood celebs like Kabir Khan, , and were the only ones who attended the wedding from the industry. Katrina and Vicky shared their first wedding pictures on their Instagram account with the same caption, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together".

Just a few days ago Katrina shared how she has been impressing her husband with her cooking skill by making a Sunday breakfast for him. Well, we love how sometimes our Bollywood couple gets typical. What say? Vicky and Katrina just make a beautiful pair!