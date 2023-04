Like every year, Arpita Khan Sharma organised Eid bash at her home. A lot of celebrities attended the big glamorous party. Who's who from the industry was spotted making way to Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid celebrations. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and the entire Khan-daan was also there. Among all the divas, Katrina Kaif shined the brightest. She made a solo appearance at the bash. The actress looked divine in a pretty Anarkali-style ethnic dress. But her outfit has once again sparked pregnancy rumours. Also Read - Arpita Khan Sharma Eid bash: 'Well-behaved' Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses all; netizens CANNOT get over his resemblance with Saif Ali Khan [Watch]

Is pregnant?

Katrina Kaif chose to wear a Tarun Tahillani creation. She exuded all the desi vibes in her gorgeous outfit that she carried with pretty chandballis. She ditched heels and rather wore cute jootis. As her pictures made it to the internet, many questioned if she was pregnant. One of the comments on the pictures read, "I think she is pregnant.....and hiding her tummy ... Do you agree?." A lot of her fans comment that she looks like pretty Chand. Katrina Kaif also shared a few pictures of her look on her official Instagram account and fans are unable to stop swooning over her beauty. Also Read - Arpita Sharma Eid Bash: Salman Khan passes on his luck; hawk-eyed netizens spot his lucky bracelet with Aamir Khan [WATCH VIDEO]

Check out Katrina Kaif's picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

This is not the first time that rumours of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy have made it to the internet. Post her wedding with in 2021 there have been many occassions when fans have speculated that the actress is pregnant. But rumours have just been rumours!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a dream wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. It was an intimate wedding with only a few people from the industry invited. The family members made it all special and the pictures from their D-day ruled the internet for days. Now, fans want to see Mrs Kaushal turning into a mommy.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 along with . The film is all set to release in Diwali this year. It is one of the highly-anticipated films and it will also have 's cameo in it.