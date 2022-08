, the younger daughter of late actress and film producer , is quite active and popular on Instagram. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the directorial The Archies. And it looks like Khushi has already grabbed eyeballs for her personal life. She was seen indulged in a loved-up exchange with Akshat Rajan, who was earlier rumoured to be dating her elder sister . Also Read - Sridevi birth anniversary: Here's how the diva protected her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi before they entered the big bad world of Bollywood

She recently took to Instagram to few pictures from her holiday getaway, California. In the first picture, Khushi floored her fans by showing off her washboard abs in a crop top and track pants. In the next couple of slide, she was seen posing with Akshat, who has been a close friend of Janhvi for a long time now. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; Bollywood celebs' best friends who are not from the industry

What grabbed everyone's attention was the 'I Love You' exchange between Khushi and Akshat on her post. While Akshat commented 'ly' followed by three heart emojis, Khushi reciprocated her feelings in her reply, 'iluuuuuu' followed by a heart emoji. Janhvi too dropped a comment saying, 'Excuse me.' To which, Khushi replied, 'I miss u.' Khushi and Akshat's loved-up exchange has now sparked speculations of them dating and it remains to be seen if it turns out to be true.

Back in 2016, Akshat had accompanied Janhvi and her and mom Sridevi at the special screening of 's film . It was being said that Janhvi and Akshat were rumoured to be in a relationship back then. However, Janhvi had refuted the rumours stating that he is her best friend from childhood. She had also stated that he is scared of hanging out with her because of the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, along with Khushi, 's daughter , Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of and , will also be making their debut with The Archies. Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.