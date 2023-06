Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life is once again making headlines. The 48-year-old actor is reportedly dating 28-year-old Indian-origin model Neelam Gill. Leonardo DiCaprio was clicked with Neelam Gill at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on May 30. The actor's mother Irmelin Indenbirken had also accompanied them, Page Six reported. Neelam Gill, who describes herself as a British Punjabi model, last month attended the Cannes Film Festival. The Academy Award winning actor was also at the film festival for the screening of his film Killers Of The Flower Moon. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Vin Diesel and more – 6 highest paid Hollywood stars who ruled hearts this year

Neelam Gill's Job

Neelam started her modelling journey at the age of 14 and has made quite an impact in the fashion industry. A decade ago, Neelam became the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign. She has also graced the pages of esteemed fashion magazines such as Vogue. Neelam also made an appearance in Mumbai for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She also walked the ramp for Dior's first show in India.

Neelam Gill’s Indian Roots

The 28-year-old model was born in London in 1995. While her parents were born in the UK, her grandparents hail from Punjab, India. In an interview, Neelam opened up on how her parents separated when she was child. The model shared that she has no communication with her biological father. Her mother and step-father have supported her through the highs and lows.

Neelam Gill’s YouTube

Neelam Gill, on her YouTube channel, discusses topics like bullying, depression, and struggles with body confidence. She even addresses online trolls, and expresses compassion towards them. Through her videos, she not only raises awareness around these topics but also encourages others to embrace their imperfections.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating Life

The Hollywood biggie has lately been in the news following his dating rumours with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The dating rumours sparked last year in September after a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, from a club in New York, went viral on the Internet. In February this year, his name was also linked with 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours have been the talk of the town after his break-up with model-actress Camila Morrone.