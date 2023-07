Tillotama Shome has been hogging the limelight for her noteworthy performance in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. She has carved a niche for herself in the film industry, portraying out-of-the-box roles in films like Qissa, A Death in the Gunj, Sir, Delhi Crime, and The Night Manager. While Tillotama is riding high in the success of her film career, the actress seems to have reservations, in terms of her personal life. Not many know, that Tillotama Shome is married to veteran actress Jaya Bachchan’s nephew, Kunal Ross. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actress Kajol stuns in a sheer black saree; leaves fans mesmerized [View Pics]

Tillotama Shome’s husband Kunal Ross is a businessman

Kunal Ross started his career as an advertising professional. Later on, he turned into an entrepreneur and founded the company, The Indian Bean. The Indian Bean specialises in the production and manufacture of coffee. According to media reports, Tillotama Shome met Kunal at the actress's cousin's house. Speaking about Kunal's attractive features, Tillotama shared, "I saw honesty in his eyes. He was really funny."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

Tillotama Shome and Kunal Ross wedding

Tillotama Shome tied the nuptial knot with Kunal Ross on March 29, 2015, after being in a relationship for eight long years. Their wedding was held in Goa, in the presence of notable members of the film fraternity. The entire Bachchan family also attended the wedding, including Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya. Tillotama and Kunal's wedding was a lavish affair, that was conducted following Bengali rituals.

Tillotama Shome and Kunal Ross celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

On their 8-year wedding anniversary, Tillotama Shome dropped a picture with his husband on social media. In the Instagram caption, she revealed that while Kunal Ross gifted her with a bunch of flowers, she gave him a whiskey as a gift. The picture captured the duo, smiling for the click, looking madly in love. Tillotama also posted a snap separate snap with the pretty flower bouquet, taking a mirror selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

Tillotama Shome film career

Tillotama Shome made her debut as an actress in the 2001 feature film Monsoon Wedding. Helmed by Mira Nair, the film received multiple plaudits from the masses and critics, taking Tillotama to fame. A strong advocate of speaking her mind, Tillotama once shared that she was typecasted in Bollywood, after essaying the role of a maid in Monsoon Wedding. Tillotama Shome had three back-to-back Netflix releases this year, namely Lust Stories 2, The Night Manager, and Tooth Pari.