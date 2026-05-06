Is Mera Lyari really a RESPONSE to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Actor Dananeer Mobeen DISMISSES viral claims

Mera Lyari gears up for release as Dananeer Mobeen denies links to Dhurandhar, highlighting themes of Lyari, football, and women in sports.

Pakistan is responding to India's film Dhurandhar with Mera Lyari, which aims to change Lyari's image in Pakistan. While many are dubbing the film a reaction to Aditya's film, the lead actor has denied this, stating that describing it as such would be a "disservice" to the film itself. With increased interest, Pakistani viewers are anxiously anticipating its release to see how movie fares in the theatres.

Mera Lyari movie release date

Mera Lyari is planned to open in Pakistani theatres on Friday, May 8, 2026. There has been no information about its release in India as of now.

Actor Dananeer Mobeen denies Dhurandhar connection

Lead actor Dananeer Mobeen addressed this at the UK Asian Film Festival, saying, "It's a disservice to boil this movie down to a response to another film."

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What did Mobeen say?

She further elaborated on the film’s deeper themes, adding, "There are so many themes that we have explored in this film. We have explored Lyari, football culture, female football culture, women in sports, South Asian women in sports."

Mobeen emphasised that it would be a "disservice" to characterise the movie only as a reaction to Dhurandhar and advised viewers to consider it from a wider angle and recognise its many facets.

Mobeen also shared her thoughts on the portrayal of Lyari, stating, "It’s a beautiful film. It was a beautiful image of Lyari, all the women we have shown and what we have seen over there. You will have to see it in the film."

How Dhurandhar gained its popularity

The Dhurandhar film became popular because it showed Lyari in a realistic way, which depicts one of Karachi's most famous neighbourhoods that people associate with gang violence and criminal activities and its complicated political history. The movie presents Lyari as an unrefined yet intense backdrop, which creates a stronger impact through its depiction of the city's densely packed residential areas, narrow streets, and intense environmental conditions.

The story becomes more compelling because it advances toward real life instead of remaining in an idealised environment, which shows the conflicts, power struggles, and aggressive elements that have existed in the area for many years.

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