After bagging a blockbuster hit with Sita Ramam, actress Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the leading lady in Nani's next. The title and glimpse of the film were revealed yesterday and the film is called Hi Nanna. The glimpse looks beautiful and breezy. Mrunal's looks are so different from what she has played till now. The film is directed by Shouryuv and produced by Vyra Entertainments. After this glimpse, a lot of theories about the plot are doing rounds on social media. In exciting news for film enthusiasts, it is said that Mrunal will play the role of Nani's future daughter in the movie. As per the news, she will go into the future, grow into a 25-year-old young lady and come to meet her dad. While these are speculations, it is yet to be known if it is true. t to The film, which has already generated significant buzz, promises to be an engaging and heartwarming family drama.

Hi Nanna centers around the special bond between a father and daughter, exploring their relationship as they navigate through various stages of life. Nani, an accomplished actor known for his impeccable performances, will take on the role of the father, while Mrunal Thakur, a rising star in the industry, has been roped in to portray the crucial character of his daughter.

Mrunal Thakur has garnered praise and recognition for her exceptional acting skills, leaving an indelible mark with her noteworthy performances in previous projects. Known for her versatility and ability to bring depth to her characters, Thakur is expected to deliver an outstanding portrayal of Nani's future daughter in Hi Nanna.

The film's narrative is anticipated to delve into the complexities and joys of the father-daughter relationship, exploring the various dynamics and emotions that come with it. With Thakur's inclusion in the cast, viewers can look forward to witnessing a heartfelt and authentic portrayal of the bond between the two central characters.