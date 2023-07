Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is known for being part of many Hindi films as well, is also a director who has made two big blockbusters in Malayalam with Mohanlal. The actor is currently working on his third directorial and has also been busy acting in various films. Prithviraj will next be seen in Prabhas and Prashanth Neel Salar, which is slated for release on September 28. The film has Shruthi Haasan as a leading lady and Prithviraj will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. As per a source, we have learnt that Prithviraj, as a director has narrated a story to Prabhas. This story is said to be a gangster plot that is going to be big in drama and will be made on a grand scale with a huge budget. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan talks about one thing that Indian films should borrow from Hollywood

The film is going to be a Malayalam and Telugu bilingual. Prabhas is said to have liked the story but is yet to give his decision about it. If Prabhas says yes, the film is going to be one of the biggest bilingual films with an ensemble star cast. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K to release on May 9, 2024? [Exclusive]

Discussions about the same are going on and Prabhas will soon let Prithviraj know about it. Prithviraj has proved to be an amazing director with Lucifer, which is his debut project with Mohanlal in the lead role. This film was remade in Telugu as Godfather. He later directed a movie called Bro Daddy and it was also a big hit at the box office. Also Read - Deepika Padukone rejected film with Salman Khan not once but 6 times

Trending Now

On the work front, Prabhas is waiting for the release of Salaar. He also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which has Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Both these films will be released in two parts. Prabhas also has a horror comedy movie with director Maruthi and an action entertainer called Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.