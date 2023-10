Piryanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines a lot lately. Albeit, for all the wrong reasons. First, she got slammed for not attending cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha, then she was mired in the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce. There were reports that the actress has been having a tough time deciding which side to pick. We then heard about her opting out of Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. But now, looks like there may some exciting news brewing for all PeeCee fans. This is what is making fans happy...

Priyanka Chopra meets up with Vishal Bhardwaj

Priyanka Chopra and Vishal Bhardwaj have met up in the US. The actress shared a picture on her Insta stories. In the pic, we can see her in black shirts, bralet with an orange top. Baby Malti Marie was in an orange tutu set. Vishal Bhardwaj and she were seated on what looked like a golf cart. The filmmaker has just released Khufiya on Netflix. The film has got mixed reviews but people are full of praise for Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Azmeri Haque Badhon. Priyanka Chopra has done exceptional work in both 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey. Both these films were made by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Vishal Bhardwaj to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj might do a movie with Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar was seen in Khufiya. He said they have often thought of working together but things did not materialise. But this time, he has a feeling that the two might do a film together quite soon. News is that Priyanka Chopra has not liked the script of Jee Le Zaara much. But it is all unverified reports. Farhan Akhtar planned to bring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together for a film on female bonding on a road trip.

Priyanka Chopra's comeback to Bollywood?

Fans of the Quantico actress want to see her in a Bollywood movie soon. She was superb as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani, her last outing. She did meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali twice after that but things did not materialise. Priyanka Chopra is also a producer, and could bankroll one of Vishal Bhardwaj's movies too. Anyways, we will be waiting for the good news.