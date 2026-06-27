Is Rakul Preet Singh’s husband Jackky Bhagnani on Raya? Profile screenshot goes VIRAL months after controversial ‘Situationship’ remark

Read further to know why actor-producer trends online as Reddit post fuels major speculation of cheating?

Is Rakul Preet Singh’s husband Jackky Bhagnani on Raya? Profile screenshot goes VIRAL months after controversial ‘Situationship’ remark

Jackky Bhagnani’s back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not about a new movie. A screenshot supposedly showing Jackky on the celeb-only dating app Raya just blew up online, and everyone’s talking, obviously. The picture popped up on Reddit, traced to a YouTuber’s video, and it shows a profile under the name 'Jackky.' The bio reads 'Actor/Peoducer' (yup, there’s a typo), with the location set to London. That misspelling actually caught a lot of attention. Jackky married Rakul Preet Singh in Goa back in February 2024, but he hasn’t said anything about the viral screenshot. No official word, either, about whether the profile is really his or if he’s even using the app.

What The Viral Screenshot Shows

The Raya profile’s got Jackky listed as “Actor/Peoducer.” Raya’s known as an invite-only app where celebrities and big names network or look for dates, way more exclusive than your usual dating apps. Every user gets checked out before they join, which makes a celebrity profile a big deal. But that typo and the timing have thrown people into debate, some think it’s legit, others say it’s old or just a joke. Right now, nobody’s verified it.

Why The Timing Has People Talking

That’s what makes it juicy. Only two months ago, Jackky called his marriage a “situationship” in a YouTube interview, he said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.” People lost their minds over that comment and went wild online. Rakul jumped in after and clarified on Instagram Stories, saying everyone took that one sentence out of context from a really long conversation. She even made fun of the whole thing with a playful video, reminding fans they’re “Millennials, not Gen Z.”

How Social Media Is Reacting

Social media’s split over this Raya thing. Some people point to the typo and say it’s probably not even real. Others connect it right back to Jackky’s “situationship” remark, though Rakul already cleared that up. So far, neither Jackky nor Rakul has commented on the dating app rumor. Since their Goa wedding last year, they’ve kept their relationship pretty private, especially after all the noise in April.

What Is Raya And Why It Matters

Now, about Raya, it’s not your everyday dating app. You can’t just sign up and start swiping. It’s invite-only, strict, and full of actors, musicians, athletes, execs, basically, people who get vetted by a panel before joining. Any legitimate celebrity profile spreads like wildfire, but honestly, fake screenshots happen all the time. Since profiles aren’t public, fakes are easy to make and even easier to share.

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