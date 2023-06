Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha have been making headlines as it has been gearing up for its release. Satyprem Ki Katha is releasing this month's end and the makers have all booked the time slot of 11:11 am for all the publicity activity. The release of all their assets is surely noteworthy. Seeing the amazing response to the songs and teaser of Satyprem Ki Katha, it has been proven that the 11:11 time frame is indeed a lucky and blessed one. And it seems, there's a pattern that it picking up now. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal makers have recently made an announcement too. Also Read - Animal: Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga react to Ranbir Kapoor starrer's clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2?

Ranbir Kapoor following the trend of Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha?

Recently, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Animal, also announced the release of their pre-teaser. The pre-teaser of Animal is going to drop at 11:11 on 11th June 2023. The earlier assets of Animal that were released by the makers and Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not have this pattern It seems like they have picked up this amazing marketing strategy after being inspired by Satyaprem ki Katha. Also Read - Animal: Will Ranbir Kapoor film get postponed due to OMG 2 Vs Gadar 2 box office clash?

Watch the Satyprem Ki Katha Trailer video here:

11:11 time frame numerology

If we look at numerology, 11:11 is considered to be a moment of significance in time for an event to take place. It is considered to be an example of synchronicity, as well as a favourable sign or a suggestion towards the presence of a good spiritual influence, a pure moment. Several South directors have been following this trend for a long time, though not within the same time frame. But it has been noted that popular South Indian actors and directors usually follow the time frame within which is considered auspicious. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna lied about being a vegetarian? Fans furious after she eats a non veg burger in an ad, ‘She is a big time liar’

Deets about Animal and Satyaprem Ki Katha

has produced Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The duo promises a pure and soulful love story. The chemistry is loved by fans. With the makers releasing songs one after another, the fans have been catching on the trend. Satyaprem Ki Katha is releasing on the 29th of June. On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads with , , Tripti Dimri, Fahim Fazli and more. It is going to clash with starrer Gadar 2 and starrer OMG 2 on 11th August this year.