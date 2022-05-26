Is Ranbir Kapoor keen to be a dad soon? The star's adorable video with a toddler makes fans reach out to Alia Bhatt

and are getting all the love on social media. While the Sanju actor is known to be a social media recluse, at times, we do end up seeing adorable pictures and videos of him. Well, a fan has posted a picture of him with his baby. We can see Ranbir Kapoor cradling the little one in his arms. While Ranbir Kapoor is wearing denims, a tee and baseball cap, the little one is in shorts and tee. The handsome actor gives it a kiss on the head, and plays with it. Ranbir Kapoor is known to be quite adorable with kids. Also Read - Hina Khan takes off to Budapest for a love vacay with BF Rocky Jaiswal after a stunning appearance at Cannes 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivaan gupta (@littlenivaan)

After seeing the video, a person commented, "Okay, now high time for Baby Kapoors, @aliaabhatt @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," while another one wrote, "@aliaabhatt pls see this." Also Read - Neither Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan nor Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, only Akshay Kumar can defeat South biggies at the box office?

After their marriage in 2022, Alia Bhatt has been busy working. She was in Delhi for the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . After that, she has left for the UK for the shoot of Heart Of Stone. The Netflix film has in the lead. She had to skip the birthday bash of for the same reason. Ranbir Kapoor attended the celebration with his mom, Neetu Kapoor. The yesteryear diva will be seen in the movie Jug Jug Jeeyo with , , Maniesh Paul and . Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash's fans slam Pratik Sehajpal, Disha Parmar grooves to Rahul Vaidya's Naughty Balam and more

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are awaiting the release of which is their first project together. The film is directed by bestie . All eyes are on the big budget movie. Ranbir Kapoor also has with and . The couple had plans to marry in 2020 but the pandemic pushed the matter.